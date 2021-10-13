Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.11 Million in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 254,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.