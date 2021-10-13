Bridgewater Associates LP Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $261.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.