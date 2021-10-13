Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 47,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,993,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 514,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $122.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

