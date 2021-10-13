Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of 2U as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWOU opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

