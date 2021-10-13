BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. 10,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 117,276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

