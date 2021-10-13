Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.69 million, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

