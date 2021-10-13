Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,110 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

