Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

