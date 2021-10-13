Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,551 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

JEF opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $40.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.