Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 544,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

