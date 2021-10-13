Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,927 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Radian Group worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Radian Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

