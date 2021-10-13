Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,283 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Realogy worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

RLGY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

