Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,442 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Boise Cascade worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

