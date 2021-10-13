Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

BSX stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 105,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,747,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 582,582 shares of company stock worth $25,654,685 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

