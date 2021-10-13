Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $52.25.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

