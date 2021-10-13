Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.63.

BOLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

