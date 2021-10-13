Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Bank in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in First Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

