Boenning Scattergood Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCBB:CZFS) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

