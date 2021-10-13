Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.