Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.56

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$50.56 and last traded at C$50.54, with a volume of 29467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

