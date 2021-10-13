BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €62.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.18 ($70.80).

EPA:BNP opened at €57.19 ($67.28) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.01 and its 200-day moving average is €53.63. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

