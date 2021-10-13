BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,630 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,571,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 79.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

