BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,541 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 713,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 228,962 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 755.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 428,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 2.09. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James upgraded WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

