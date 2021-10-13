BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NN were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NN during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that NN, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,000 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

