BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 59.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 294.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 74.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

