BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

AMSC stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $462.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

