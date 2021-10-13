BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 71.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Forestar Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forestar Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOR. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

