BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,461 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 78.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $375.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.43.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

