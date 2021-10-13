Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $280.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.03 and a fifty-two week high of $289.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

