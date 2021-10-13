Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.41, for a total transaction of $1,438,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,877 shares of company stock valued at $35,798,211. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVAX opened at $163.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.50. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

