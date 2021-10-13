Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $780,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

