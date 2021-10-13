Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after buying an additional 2,766,531 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $68,954,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Cfra cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

