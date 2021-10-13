Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

UFS opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

