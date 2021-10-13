Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 4,644 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 33.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

