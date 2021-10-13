Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,831 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after buying an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,393,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.