BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $42,607.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.