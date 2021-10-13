Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading 6.3% Higher

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.09. 5,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 725,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

