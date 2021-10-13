Blair William & Co. IL Sells 45,000 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PIRS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

