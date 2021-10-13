Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,000 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 681.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,428 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $12,979,000. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $10,091,000.

Shares of COPX stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

