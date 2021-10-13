Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.

Get Blackrock MuniYield California Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.59% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.