Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years.
Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniYield California Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.