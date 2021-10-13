BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.
NYSE MHD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
