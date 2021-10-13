BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.8% over the last three years.

NYSE MHD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

