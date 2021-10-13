BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
