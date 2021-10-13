BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

