BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend by 29.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:BKT opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

