BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,722 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.75% of Standard Motor Products worth $142,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 55,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $64,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,729 shares in the company, valued at $934,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,859 shares of company stock worth $1,256,462. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

