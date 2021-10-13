BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,701 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.30% of Neenah worth $137,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 5.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Neenah by 4.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Neenah by 395.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Neenah by 10.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NP opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a P/E ratio of -225.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

