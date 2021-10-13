BlackRock Inc. Has $147.73 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 224.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Whiting Petroleum worth $147,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

