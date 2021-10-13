BlackRock Inc. Has $139.54 Million Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Kadant worth $139,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,209,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $47,313,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,792,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kadant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,705 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

