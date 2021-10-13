BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 588,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $143,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

