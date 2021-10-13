BlackRock Inc. Acquires 38,912 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $136,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.