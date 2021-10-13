BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.54.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

